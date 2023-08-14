Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Up 74.3% in July

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,839. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 10.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 37.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.