Ergo Price Up 6.8% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $88.23 million and $242,483.88 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00004171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,185.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00280948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00780241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.00543281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00059984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00122232 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,479,157 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

