Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.76 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00004172 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $88.76 million and $227,207.73 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,345.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00279471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.00779578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.43 or 0.00539892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00059644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00121669 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,909 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.