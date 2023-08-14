Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Lowered by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after buying an additional 758,487 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,410,000 after buying an additional 728,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equitable Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EQH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.98. 841,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

