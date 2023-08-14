Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Trimmed by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Equinix were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.05.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,749. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $774.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $780.25 and a 200 day moving average of $736.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.