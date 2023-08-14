Enzyme 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $337,830.10 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $42.43 million and approximately $337,830.10 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $17.93 or 0.00061199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,163 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

