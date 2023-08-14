Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Entain Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of GMVHY stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,091. Entain has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Entain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Report on GMVHY

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.