Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the July 15th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 744,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of ENSC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,711. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.91) by $11.83. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ensysce Biosciences will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

