Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $17.47

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $16.69. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 11,345 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.08 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,121,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,676,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,485,000. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

