Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Enghouse Systems Stock Performance
TSE:ENGH opened at C$28.21 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$27.30 and a 12 month high of C$44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.46.
About Enghouse Systems
