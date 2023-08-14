Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

TSE:ENGH opened at C$28.21 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$27.30 and a 12 month high of C$44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.46.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

