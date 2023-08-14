Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0705 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $102,508.47 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00041969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,389,972 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

