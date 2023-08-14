ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 53,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 132,220 shares during the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $1.30 on Monday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

