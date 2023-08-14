Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 8,109 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 3.05% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 140,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VFMO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.28. 5,132 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

