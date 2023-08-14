Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 1.40% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,356,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $3,573,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 251,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.61. 4,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,274. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.62 and a 52-week high of $127.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.86. The firm has a market cap of $882.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

