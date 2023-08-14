Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,638 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 1.00% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $97,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

MTUM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.00. 251,218 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $141.38.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

