Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 4.35% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PBP remained flat at $22.15 on Monday. 4,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

