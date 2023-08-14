Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,871,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,812,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.69. 160,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,806. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

