Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 859 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $453.33. The stock had a trading volume of 129,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

