Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,822 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 1.48% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. 11,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

