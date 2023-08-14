Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $50,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.19. 441,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

