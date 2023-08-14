Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMA. CSFB lifted their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group downgraded Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.25.

Emera Stock Down 1.2 %

Emera stock traded down C$0.62 on Monday, hitting C$50.95. 227,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49. The firm has a market cap of C$13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.17. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.63 and a 1 year high of C$63.20.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2023442 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

