ELIS Price Tops $0.0507 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $17,232.24 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,292.94 or 1.00075598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04820589 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,134.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

