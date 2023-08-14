ELIS Price Hits $0.0583 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $43,080.71 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 50% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013809 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,614.59 or 0.99984580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05518429 USD and is up 14.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,930.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.