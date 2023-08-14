Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Boosted by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Business Bank lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $10.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $538.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.28. The firm has a market cap of $511.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $542.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 754,417 shares of company stock worth $357,553,862. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

