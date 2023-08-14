Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,417 shares of company stock valued at $357,553,862. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.4 %

LLY stock traded up $12.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $541.04. 918,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $541.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.28. The company has a market cap of $513.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

