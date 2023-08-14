Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Boosted by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,417 shares of company stock valued at $357,553,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $534.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,180. The company has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

