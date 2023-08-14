Elbit Systems (ESLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $209.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $244.32.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESLT

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.