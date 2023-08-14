Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Raised to $13.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

ELAN stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.