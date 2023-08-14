Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 33637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
EGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 86.04%. The company had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.83 million.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
