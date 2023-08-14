Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 358.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $105.45.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,104 shares of company stock worth $12,763,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

View Our Latest Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.