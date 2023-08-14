EDBI Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. GitLab makes up 0.4% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 352.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. 1888 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $45.52. 687,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

