Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 373.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $5,172,054. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Ecolab stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,978. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.