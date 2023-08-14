Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ebara Price Performance
Shares of EBCOY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,905. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. Ebara has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $26.66.
Ebara Company Profile
