Eagle Point Income (EIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of EIC stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
