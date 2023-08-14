Eagle Point Income (EIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EIC stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Eagle Point Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Earnings History for Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC)

