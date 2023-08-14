Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $24.85.

Insider Activity at Eagle Point Credit

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

