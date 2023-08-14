EAC Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00279510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

