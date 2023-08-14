E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 15,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 295,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $796.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.84.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 33.1% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,308,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 325,291 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

