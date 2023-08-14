DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) PT Lowered to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. DURECT has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $9.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 22.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 65,715 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 190,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

