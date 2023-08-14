Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 509,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,320. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.