Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Buys £149.38 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Mortimore acquired 97 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($190.90).

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jon Mortimore bought 119 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($191.62).

On Monday, June 12th, Jon Mortimore bought 116 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($192.72).

DOCS traded up GBX 2.34 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 154.74 ($1.98). 1,240,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,569. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.15, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.02. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.21 ($3.77). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,615.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

