Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 328.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.17. 39,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,853. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

