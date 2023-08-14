DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $406,250,000.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $406,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.87 and a beta of 0.89. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

