DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 93,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $7,408,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,876.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $7,453,020.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $6,548,130.00.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.89. 2,566,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,232. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Bank of America upped their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DoorDash by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DoorDash by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after buying an additional 172,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

