Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dominari Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DOMH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,195. Dominari has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dominari Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominari in the second quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

