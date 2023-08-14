Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Decreased by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 30.0% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $70,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.44. 28,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,814. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

