Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Position Increased by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,882 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.49% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISV. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

DISV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.61. 184,718 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

