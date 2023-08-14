Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 8.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.