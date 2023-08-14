Dicker Data Limited (DDR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Dicker sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.01 ($5.27), for a total value of A$8,010,000.00 ($5,269,736.84). 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

