Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in July

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 538,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,601.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Dialogue Health Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins cut Dialogue Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Dialogue Health Technologies to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

OTCMKTS:DLHTF remained flat at C$3.77 during trading hours on Monday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.43 and a 12 month high of C$2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.33.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

