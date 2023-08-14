Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.